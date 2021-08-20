Is Israel a sign of what’s to come?
For our 500th episode, we’re doing a little rinse and repeat. In the news fix, we get March 2020 vibes as we discuss developments from Israel, which has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, raising concerns that the coronavirus vaccines’ protection may wane over time. Plus, the Federal Trade Commission is re-upping its antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, and the controversy over the new “Jeopardy!” host escalates. Then, a special edition of our favorite game, “Half Full/Half Empty.”
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “A grim warning from Israel: Vaccination blunts, but does not defeat Delta” from Science Magazine
- “US Revives Facebook Suit, Adding Details to Back Claim of a Monopoly” from The New York Times
- “A Smile With Sharp Teeth”: Mike Richards’s Rise to ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Sparks Questions About His Past” from the Ringer
- “Planes, guns, night-vision goggles: The Taliban’s new U.S.-made war chest” from Reuters
