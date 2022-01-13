Is 5G cleared for takeoff?
Verizon and AT&T hoped to expand their 5G networks this week, but safety concerns from the Federal Aviation Administration have pushed that rollout back. We answer one listener question about how real those concerns are. Plus, answers to your questions about bonds, the difference between the Dow and the Nasdaq, and job listings that are hiding some important information!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Verizon and AT&T will delay 5G C-band upgrades for two more weeks from The Verge
- “Airlines are concerned 5G wireless service may affect the ability to land planes” from NPR
- “What the bond market can tell us about the pace of economic recovery” from Marketplace
- In NYC, employers now have to list salaries on job postings from The Lily
- “Why companies don’t post salaries in job adverts” from the BBC
- “Transparency Is Key To Removing The Gender Pay Gap” from Forbes
If you have a question you’d like us to answer in a future episode, email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at 508-827-6278 or 508-U-B-SMART.
