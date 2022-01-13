Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Is 5G cleared for takeoff?
Jan 12, 2022
Episode 578

Is 5G cleared for takeoff?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We try to keep things grounded around here.

Verizon and AT&T hoped to expand their 5G networks this week, but safety concerns from the Federal Aviation Administration have pushed that rollout back. We answer one listener question about how real those concerns are. Plus, answers to your questions about bonds, the difference between the Dow and the Nasdaq, and job listings that are hiding some important information!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you have a question you’d like us to answer in a future episode, email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at 508-827-6278 or 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:47 PM PST
16:12
4:37 PM PST
27:03
1:45 PM PST
1:50
8:00 AM PST
8:49
Jan 12, 2022
6:23
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Report shows growing impact of health insurance costs on American incomes
Report shows growing impact of health insurance costs on American incomes
As big banks lower overdraft fees, smaller banks mull their options
As big banks lower overdraft fees, smaller banks mull their options
Global economic growth likely to slow in 2022, World Bank says
Global economic growth likely to slow in 2022, World Bank says
How artificial intelligence could influence hospital triage
Marketplace Tech
How artificial intelligence could influence hospital triage