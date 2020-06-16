Imagine the economic upside of dismantling systemic racism
Kicking off the week with guest co-host Kimberly Adams, we pick up the conversation within the context of Kai’s interview with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic. Plus, what today’s big Supreme Court ruling protecting gay and transgender employees says about “constitutional textualism,” and how the lockdown is changing American fashion. False eyelashes. Crocs. And more.
Here’s a list of what we’re talking about today:
- “Trump advisor Larry Kudlow says he doesn’t think systemic racism exists in the U.S.” from CNBC
- “‘Systemic racism is around us, all the time,’ Atlanta Fed president says” from Marketplace
- “A Moral and Economic Imperative to End Racism” by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic
- “SCOTUS ruling prohibits workplace discrimination against LGBTQ people” from Marketplace
- “Neil Gorsuch Just Handed Down a Historic Victory for LGBTQ Rights” from Slate
- “5 ways the pandemic is changing fashion and beauty trends” from the Washington Post
- “Gone With the Wind’s Removal From HBO Max Isn’t Censorship” from Wired
