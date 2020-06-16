Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Imagine the economic upside of dismantling systemic racism
Episode 214
Jun 15, 2020

But first, you have to acknowledge that systemic racism even exists. Today, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow doubled down on denying it.

Kicking off the week with guest co-host Kimberly Adams, we pick up the conversation within the context of Kai’s interview with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic. Plus, what today’s big Supreme Court ruling protecting gay and transgender employees says about “constitutional textualism,” and how the lockdown is changing American fashion. False eyelashes. Crocs. And more.

Here’s a list of what we’re talking about today:

