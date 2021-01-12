UnworkableCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

“Hydra is still inside of SHIELD”
Episode 346
Jan 11, 2021

“Hydra is still inside of SHIELD”

That's how Molly describes the lawmakers who voted against certification of a free and fair election.

We’re still assessing the fallout of last week’s insurrection, egged on by President Donald Trump, at the Capitol building. On today’s show, we’ll talk about Trump’s few remaining supporters in Congress, the military people who were on the ground that day, the potential for further violence and how corporate America is reacting. Plus on Make Me Smile … more of the same.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
