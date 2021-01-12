“Hydra is still inside of SHIELD”
We’re still assessing the fallout of last week’s insurrection, egged on by President Donald Trump, at the Capitol building. On today’s show, we’ll talk about Trump’s few remaining supporters in Congress, the military people who were on the ground that day, the potential for further violence and how corporate America is reacting. Plus on Make Me Smile … more of the same.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “FBI memo warns law enforcement across U.S. of possible armed protests at 50 state capitols” from NBC News
- “Coca-Cola Suspends Political Donations After Capitol Violence” from Bloomberg
- “Officer resigns as Army investigates her involvement in Washington rally that led to U.S. Capitol riot” from CBS News
- “JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs join U.S. corporations halting political donations after Capitol riot” from CNBC
- Molly has been searching “No fly list” on Twitter
- And finally, this video:
