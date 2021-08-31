Humanity can’t get a win
Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. This time, the city’s $14.5 billion system of levees seemed to have held up, but the storm knocked out power for 1 million people. We’ll talk about what this extreme weather tells us about climate adaptation. Plus, it’s the end of an era in Afghanistan as the last American troops pull out of Kabul and we’ll share a few stories you might’ve missed over the weekend. Finally, an Al Roker clap back you didn’t know you needed.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Afghanistan Live Updates: The United States Occupation Is Over” from The New York Times
- “Ida weakens to tropical storm after knocking out power to New Orleans” from NBC News
- “EU Recommends Halting Nonessential Travel From the U.S. Over Covid-19” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Mandatory evacuations in South Lake Tahoe as winds bring extreme fire danger” from The Los Angeles Times
- “China Limits Online Videogames to Three Hours a Week for Young People” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Record-Breaking 44 Container Ships Stuck Off California Coast” from Business Insider
- “Ohio judge orders hospital to treat COVID patient with Ivermectin despite CDC warnings” from USA Today
- “Is a Mass Psychosis the Greatest Threat to Humanity?” from Academy of Ideas
- “A Jeopardy! Board for Determining Who Should Be the Next Host of Jeopardy!” from McSweeney’s
- Twitter convo on the new Bob Ross documentary
- Al Roker’s clap back at critics
None of us is as smart as all of us.
