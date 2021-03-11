The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

How worried should you be about the Microsoft email hack?
Mar 10, 2021

Maybe change your password.

With so many high-profile data breaches in the news — Solar Winds wasn’t that long ago, neither were the settlements for Equifax — it can be hard to know how concerned to get, and easy to sort of numb out until it directly affects you. Today, we’ll sort through all that and answer listener questions about the child tax credit, container ships and more.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
