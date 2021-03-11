How worried should you be about the Microsoft email hack?
With so many high-profile data breaches in the news — Solar Winds wasn’t that long ago, neither were the settlements for Equifax — it can be hard to know how concerned to get, and easy to sort of numb out until it directly affects you. Today, we’ll sort through all that and answer listener questions about the child tax credit, container ships and more.
- “Microsoft was warned months ago — now, the Hafnium hack has grown to gigantic proportions” from The Verge
- “Four new hacking groups have joined an ongoing offensive against Microsoft’s email servers” from Technology Review
- “L.A.’s latest traffic jam: Dozens of container ships waiting to be unloaded” from Marketplace
- “Exporters Take Unusual Steps to Ease Container Shortage” from Bloomberg
- “Costco is running out of some cheese. The reason why is complicated” from CNN
