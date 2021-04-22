How to turn real coins (sort of) into bitcoins
One of our listeners noticed that the Coinstar machine at her local grocery store is dealing in bitcoins now, and she’s wondering how that works. We’ll talk about the how and the why of bitcoin ATMs on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Plus, more listener questions and comments about the restaurant business, cicadas and good ol’ fashioned stocks.
- “As Diners Return, Restaurants Face a New Hurdle: Finding Workers” from The New York Times
- “A labor shortage is forcing chains like Subway and Dunkin’ to cut hours, close dining rooms, and push employees to work harder than ever” from Insider
- “Bitcoin ATMs are coming to a gas station near you” from Reuters
- “What Happens to the Stock of a Company That Goes Bankrupt?” from Investopedia
- “What Happens To My Stock When The Company Gets Acquired?” from Benzinga
