How to turn real coins (sort of) into bitcoins
Episode 416
Apr 21, 2021

Or tiny fractions of bitcoins, which are called "satoshis," by the way.

One of our listeners noticed that the Coinstar machine at her local grocery store is dealing in bitcoins now, and she’s wondering how that works. We’ll talk about the how and the why of bitcoin ATMs on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Plus, more listener questions and comments about the restaurant business, cicadas and good ol’ fashioned stocks.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

