Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
How to prove your vaccine status
Aug 25, 2021
Episode 504

How to prove your vaccine status

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, we answer your questions about no-needle vaccines, taxes and why Jackson Hole?

From restaurants to bars and gyms, more and more businesses are requiring customers to be vaccinated. Our listener Leila wants to know: how will businesses check your status? Or are we on an honor system? On today’s episode, we’ll dig into some of the options and do a little show and tell. Plus, we’ll answer one of the nerdiest questions we’ve received about taxes, along with others about no-needle vaccines and the history the Federal Reserve’s annual meeting in Jackson Hole. 

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:00 PM PDT
14:52
3:47 PM PDT
27:00
2:12 PM PDT
1:50
7:30 AM PDT
10:34
2:33 AM PDT
8:20
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Pandemic spurs transformations in the adult day care industry
Pandemic spurs transformations in the adult day care industry
Workers fired for refusing vaccination unlikely to qualify for unemployment
COVID-19
Workers fired for refusing vaccination unlikely to qualify for unemployment
Economics and history collide as UNESCO revokes Liverpool's World Heritage status
Economics and history collide as UNESCO revokes Liverpool's World Heritage status
Feds flex the power of the purse to get states in line with COVID-19 restrictions
Feds flex the power of the purse to get states in line with COVID-19 restrictions