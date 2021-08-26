How to prove your vaccine status
From restaurants to bars and gyms, more and more businesses are requiring customers to be vaccinated. Our listener Leila wants to know: how will businesses check your status? Or are we on an honor system? On today’s episode, we’ll dig into some of the options and do a little show and tell. Plus, we’ll answer one of the nerdiest questions we’ve received about taxes, along with others about no-needle vaccines and the history the Federal Reserve’s annual meeting in Jackson Hole.
- “Scientists debate potential benefits of intranasal covid-19 vaccines” from PBS Newshour
- Our episode on vaccine mandates
- “San Francisco’s new rule: proof of vaccine or no dining” from the Associated Press
- “Lost your covid-19 vaccine card? Don’t worry, you can get a new one.” from USA Today
- “How the remote Western resort of Jackson Hole became a go-to gathering for central bankers” from Business Insider
- And in case you want to nerd out on how sales and excise taxes work, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy
