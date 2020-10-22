Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

How the stock market is preparing for Nov. 4
Episode 304
Oct 21, 2020

How the stock market is preparing for Nov. 4

Plus, listener questions about Twitter, the lottery and virtual reality on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday.

Is a Biden win already priced in? One of our listeners wants to know — and if you’re not sure what “priced in” means, there’s an explainer on our smart speaker skill. Today we’ll talk about the markets, the economy and this election. Plus, listener questions about the lottery, virtual reality and why journalists use Twitter over Facebook. Oh, and a little Quibi talk.

Here are links to everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
