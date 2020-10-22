How the stock market is preparing for Nov. 4
Is a Biden win already priced in? One of our listeners wants to know — and if you’re not sure what “priced in” means, there’s an explainer on our smart speaker skill. Today we’ll talk about the markets, the economy and this election. Plus, listener questions about the lottery, virtual reality and why journalists use Twitter over Facebook. Oh, and a little Quibi talk.
Here are links to everything we talked about today:
- “Markets are pricing in a Biden victory and a Democratic Senate to fuel massive stimulus in 2021, JPMorgan says” from Business Insider
- “The market sees blue” from The New York Times
- “Do journalists pay too much attention to Twitter?” from Columbia Journalism Review
- “Winning the lottery: Should you take the annual payments or lump sum?” from USA Today
- “Quibi Is Shutting Down Barely Six Months After Going Live” from The Wall Street Journal
