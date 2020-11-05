Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Missed latest episode of Marketplace? Listen here
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
How much productivity are we losing to the election?
Episode 314
Nov 4, 2020

How much productivity are we losing to the election?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: your questions about jobs data, tax filing in the pandemic and all the money thrown away on Senate races this year.

Making Election Day a holiday would surely benefit democracy, but what about the economy? A listener wants to know, so for this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’re looking at the cost to businesses when Election Day stretches to Election Week and beyond. Plus: questions about jobs data, tax filing in the pandemic and one question from a listener via Twitter.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
And the winner is ... Yep, economists have models for every outcome
Elections 2020
And the winner is ... Yep, economists have models for every outcome
When will we know the results of the 2020 election?
Elections 2020
When will we know the results of the 2020 election?
Who pays for election recounts?
Elections 2020
Who pays for election recounts?
Campaign spending could continue long after Election Day
Elections 2020
Campaign spending could continue long after Election Day