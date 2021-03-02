The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find the latest episode of "The Uncertain Hour" here. Listen
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
How much do we really “need” sports?
Episode 379
Mar 1, 2021

How much do we really “need” sports?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The ratings don't lie.

For a year now, the national pastime has been baking bread, watching Netflix and muting/unmuting in Zoom. If you’re lucky, anyway. The major sports teams would tell you they’re a balm in “these unprecedented times,” but the numbers don’t really bear that out. On today’s show, we’ll talk about the interesting Jemele Hill piece in The Atlantic, “America Didn’t Need Sports After All.” Plus: When does a cyberattack become a war crime?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Will Congress consider giving marijuana companies access to big banks?
Will Congress consider giving marijuana companies access to big banks?
Texas' ag industry faces hundreds of millions in losses after deep freeze
Texas' ag industry faces hundreds of millions in losses after deep freeze
Why Fry's Electronics was more than a store to many
Why Fry's Electronics was more than a store to many
For this fly-fishing outfitter, demand is outpacing supply
My Economy
For this fly-fishing outfitter, demand is outpacing supply