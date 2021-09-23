How Jerome Powell happened
Progressive Democrats are pressuring President Joe Biden to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. But how did a non-economist even come to head the Fed anyway? That’s one of the listener questions we answer on this Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday. We’ll also talk about mismatching in the labor market and who the United States is borrowing money from. Plus, Molly reveals her super-secret project!
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “The long and twisting story of how Jay Powell became our next Federal Reserve chair” from “Marketplace”
- “Progressives led by AOC call for Biden to replace Fed Chair Powell” from CNN
- “The debt-ceiling fight, explained” from The Washington Post
- “A record number of job openings, but only so-so on the hiring front” from “Marketplace”
- “3 ‘mismatches’ that explain the labor shortage” from Business Insider
- “What is geoengineering—and why should you care?” from MIT Technology Review
- Molly’s super-secret project: “Introducing ‘How We Survive'”
