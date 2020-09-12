How do you prevent wildfires? The science is settled
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Between the COVID-19 pandemic and a brutal wildfire season, 2020 is all about the stuff we definitely knew how to prevent and just … didn’t want to. Today we’re going to zoom in a bit on those fires and get a little more hung up on the president’s income tax deferral. We’re gonna need a drink.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “I Need You to Care That Our Country Is on Fire” from New York Times Opinion
- “They Know How to Prevent Megafires. Why Won’t Anybody Listen?” from ProPublica
- This tweet from Richard Rubin
- “Some Large Employers Reject Trump’s Payroll-Tax Deferral Plan” from The Wall Street Journal
- “A puppy with a cleft lip is adopted by a boy with a cleft lip: ‘They instantly loved each other’” from The Washington Post
- “New California law to make it easier for former inmate firefighters to turn pro” from NBC News
Thanks to everyone who joined us live on YouTube! Subscribe so you don’t miss the next one.
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.