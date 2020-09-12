SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-track vaccines

How do you prevent wildfires? The science is settled
Episode 276
Sep 11, 2020

How do you prevent wildfires? The science is settled

We've known what we need to do for about 50 years, but inaction and climate change have made it much harder.

Between the COVID-19 pandemic and a brutal wildfire season, 2020 is all about the stuff we definitely knew how to prevent and just … didn’t want to. Today we’re going to zoom in a bit on those fires and get a little more hung up on the president’s income tax deferral. We’re gonna need a drink. 

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Thanks to everyone who joined us live on YouTube! Subscribe so you don’t miss the next one.

