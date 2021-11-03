How do companies make money from selling stock?
Gas prices are up, and one listener wants to know who is and who isn’t to blame. On the show today, we do a little fact-checking on who’s really responsible for the high price at the pump. Plus, we’ll answer a lingering question about the carbon tax and explain how companies make money from the stock market. And Molly shares some important news about a big change she’s making.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Why politicians have little sway over gas prices” from “Marketplace”
- “Three Reasons Why Gas Prices Are So High Right Now” from Business Insider
- ICYMI: our episode on the case for a carbon tax
- MIT’s study on carbon taxes
- “Understanding how an IPO gets priced” from “Marketplace”
Keep sending your questions. Call us at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278) or send a voice, memo.
