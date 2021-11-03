Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

How do companies make money from selling stock?
Nov 3, 2021
Episode 552

How do companies make money from selling stock?

Plus, Molly shares some big news.

Gas prices are up, and one listener wants to know who is and who isn’t to blame. On the show today, we do a little fact-checking on who’s really responsible for the high price at the pump. Plus, we’ll answer a lingering question about the carbon tax and explain how companies make money from the stock market. And Molly shares some important news about a big change she’s making.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Keep sending your questions. Call us at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278) or send a voice, memo.

