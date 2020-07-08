Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

How college got so unaffordable
Episode 230
Jul 8, 2020

How college got so unaffordable

Plus, a listener's heartbreaking housing dilemma, why Molly is canceling cable (again), and a "Hamilton" close read.

On our recent episode on higher education, Scott Galloway discussed the “Rolexification” of public education. For today’s Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’ll dig a bit into how we got here. Plus, a listener’s heartbreaking housing dilemma, why Molly is canceling “cable” again and a “Hamilton” close read.

Here’s some of the stuff we talked about today:

