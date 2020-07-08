How college got so unaffordable
On our recent episode on higher education, Scott Galloway discussed the “Rolexification” of public education. For today’s Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’ll dig a bit into how we got here. Plus, a listener’s heartbreaking housing dilemma, why Molly is canceling “cable” again and a “Hamilton” close read.
- “How The Cost Of College Went From Affordable To Sky-High” from NPR
- “Evictions are likely to skyrocket this summer as jobs remain scarce. Black renters will be hard hit.” from the Washington Post
- “YouTube TV sharply increases monthly subscription to $64.99” from The Verge
- “Phillipa Soo And Lin-Manuel Miranda Explained Their Interpretations Of Eliza’s Gasp In ‘Hamilton,’ And I’m Obsessed” from BuzzFeed
- Finally, this TikTok:
