How college got so unaffordable

On our recent episode on higher education, Scott Galloway discussed the “Rolexification” of public education. For today’s Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’ll dig a bit into how we got here. Plus, a listener’s heartbreaking housing dilemma, why Molly is canceling “cable” again and a “Hamilton” close read.

Here’s some of the stuff we talked about today:

This explanation of the ending of #Hamilton tho 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/Hxz68x9nsR — Kay K. (@yllekalyak) July 7, 2020