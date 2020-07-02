How are you doing?
We’re about 113 days into this pandemic, heading into a holiday weekend unlike any other in recent memory. We’re still learning about the best way to treat COVID-19, and some states are coming around on mask mandates. It’s not necessarily getting any easier. So how are you doing?
Here’s a list of some of the stuff we talked about today:
- “Gov. Greg Abbott orders Texans in most counties to wear masks in public” from the Texas Tribune
- “Congress Eyes More Spending as Virus Cases Surge and Economy Struggles” from the New York Times
- “A ‘Cure for Heart Disease’? A Single Shot Succeeds in Monkeys” also from the New York Times
- Twitter’s edit-button troll
- “That Discomfort You’re Feeling Is Grief” from the Harvard Business Review
