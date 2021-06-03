How Amazon Sidewalk works (and how to opt out)
A few years ago, it might have been an intriguing idea: all the smart speakers, cameras and so on in your home networking with nearby smart-home devices in your neighborhood, forming a mesh network so they all work better. But this is 2021, and Amazon is turning on the feature by default. You’d be right to have some questions. Ahead of Amazon Sidewalk’s launch this month, we’ll tell you about the privacy implications and how to opt out. Plus, more listener questions about destroyed currency and cargo ship jail.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “How Amazon Sidewalk Works—and Why You May Want to Turn It Off” from Wired
- “Amazon devices will soon automatically share your Internet with neighbors” from Ars Technica
- “Egyptian Officials Accuse Ever Given’s Captain of Losing Control of Ship in Suez Canal” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Egypt Court Adjourns Suez Ship Case for More Compensation Talks” from Bloomberg
- This episode of “Planet Money” goes inside the Mutilated Currency Division
