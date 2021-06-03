Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

How Amazon Sidewalk works (and how to opt out)
Episode 445
Jun 2, 2021

How Amazon Sidewalk works (and how to opt out)

Plus, more listener questions about destroyed currency and cargo ship jail.

A few years ago, it might have been an intriguing idea: all the smart speakers, cameras and so on in your home networking with nearby smart-home devices in your neighborhood, forming a mesh network so they all work better. But this is 2021, and Amazon is turning on the feature by default. You’d be right to have some questions. Ahead of Amazon Sidewalk’s launch this month, we’ll tell you about the privacy implications and how to opt out. Plus, more listener questions about destroyed currency and cargo ship jail.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
