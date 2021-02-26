Honest pay for honest work … or something
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
As the Senate pulls the minimum wage hike out of the COVID-19 relief bill (a ruling that came down just after we taped), let’s talk about two very different pay stories. First, Costco says it will pay employees at least $16 an hour — how long before the market laps Congress? Then, former CEO Adam Neumann — remember him? — is still getting paid off of the mess at WeWork. It’s bananapants, folks. Plus: Dunkin’ is getting avocado toast, because apparently it’s 2015, and TikTok had deepfake Tom Cruise, because apparently it’s 2115.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Costco raises minimum wage for employees to $16 an hour” from NPR
- “WeWork’s Adam Neumann to Get Extra $50 Million Payout in SoftBank Settlement” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Dunkin’ just added avocado toast to its menu — about 5 years after the trend peaked” from Insider
- Tom Cruise deepfakes
- “The joy of vax: The people giving the shots are seeing hope, and it’s contagious” from The Washington Post
- Our recent episode on the economic effects of a $15 minimum wage
Join us live on YouTube Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.