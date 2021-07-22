Hey, whatever happened to student loan forgiveness?
Federal student loan forbearance is set to expire at the end of September. There was a lot of talk at the start of the year of the Biden administration forgiving some amount of student loan debt, and one listener wants to know: What happened with all that? We’ll attempt to figure out the answer on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, plus more of your questions about the doctor shortage and the longevity of electric vehicle batteries.
- “Broken iPhone? Stalled Tractor? FTC Wants to Make It Easier to Fix Them” from The Wall Street Journal
- “The Fix Is In” from United States Public Interest Research Group
- “Electric Car Battery Life: Everything You Need to Know” from Car and Driver
- “Tesla and the science behind the next-generation, lower-cost, ‘million-mile’ electric-car battery” from CNBC
- “Millions of electric cars are coming. What happens to all the dead batteries?” from Science
- “Biden has canceled $1.5 billion in student loan debt so far. It doesn’t mean broad forgiveness will come soon” from CNBC
- “Student loan borrowers may get more time without having to make payments” also from CNBC
- “Miguel Cardona’s Education Priorities: Addressing Disparities, Student Loans, Pre-K and More” from the Education Writers Association
- And, of course, our episode on the student loan system
- “The Covid-19 relief bill created 1,000 more residency slots for new doctors. Wealthy hospitals should be last in line to get them” from Stat News
- “What would rural health care from a discount retailer look like?” from “Marketplace Morning Report”
- “Out here, it’s just me: In the medical desert of rural America, one doctor for 11,000 square miles” from The Washington Post
