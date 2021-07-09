Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

Hey look, everything at Facebook is definitely, totally fine!
Jul 8, 2021
Episode 470

Hey look, everything at Facebook is definitely, totally fine!

We'll unpack a well-timed Sun Valley photo op on today's show. Plus: COVID boosters, the Olympics and NYC subway floodwater.

Billionaires, Big Tech execs and media moguls are rubbing shoulders in Sun Valley, Idaho, this week. Normally, they tend to be a little press shy at the annual event, but Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg were all smiles during a photo op today … timed conveniently just after an excerpt from a dishy, new book about their partnership dropped in The New York Times. We’ll unpack that on today’s show, plus we’ll discuss COVID boosters, the Olympics and New York City subway floodwater.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
