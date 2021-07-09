Hey look, everything at Facebook is definitely, totally fine!

Billionaires, Big Tech execs and media moguls are rubbing shoulders in Sun Valley, Idaho, this week. Normally, they tend to be a little press shy at the annual event, but Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg were all smiles during a photo op today … timed conveniently just after an excerpt from a dishy, new book about their partnership dropped in The New York Times. We’ll unpack that on today’s show, plus we’ll discuss COVID boosters, the Olympics and New York City subway floodwater.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.