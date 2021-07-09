Hey look, everything at Facebook is definitely, totally fine!
Billionaires, Big Tech execs and media moguls are rubbing shoulders in Sun Valley, Idaho, this week. Normally, they tend to be a little press shy at the annual event, but Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg were all smiles during a photo op today … timed conveniently just after an excerpt from a dishy, new book about their partnership dropped in The New York Times. We’ll unpack that on today’s show, plus we’ll discuss COVID boosters, the Olympics and New York City subway floodwater.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Pfizer says it is developing a Covid booster shot to target the highly transmissible delta variant” from CNBC
- “As California reopens, do not forget these three mistakes on COVID-19” from SFGate
- “Japan declares state of emergency, Olympics still on but without fans in Tokyo” from Yahoo Sports
- “Wells Fargo tells customers it’s shuttering all personal lines of credit” from CNBC
- “Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg’s Partnership Did Not Survive Trump” from The New York Times
- Pelosi throws shade
- “Some subway system ya got there”
- “Ritz leaves internet ‘speechless’ after explaining reason behind cracker shape” from Fox News
- Sharkfest … it’s weird
