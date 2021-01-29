Here’s how Robinhood (and short selling GameStop) actually work

Two things you need to know about the situation with GameStop, WallStreetBets and that whole mess today: First, retail traders aren’t actually the customers at Robinhood, the stock-trading app that many of those retail traders are mad at. Second, while the potential losses of retail stock buyers max out at 100%, if a hedge fund is selling short, as they often do, the losses can be infinite. We’ll fill you in on what you need to know — or you could just watch this.

a normal person explains what’s happening on the stock market: pic.twitter.com/zKKvULCirX — Avalon Penrose (@avalonpenrose) January 27, 2021

