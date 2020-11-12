Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

Here’s how presidential transitions are supposed to work
Episode 319
Nov 11, 2020

Here’s how presidential transitions are supposed to work

We're looking back to 2000 and beyond for this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday.

The 2000 election isn’t a particularly great analogue to the Trump campaign’s legal challenges here in 2020, but it can help us better understand presidential transitions — because George W. Bush had the shortest one ever. We discussed the transfer of power on yesterday’s show, and a listener asked about it, so today we’re going to get into some presidential history. Plus: your questions about campaign finance, conservative social media and California’s new rules for gig workers, all on this super-sized Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday.

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
