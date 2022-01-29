Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Has this economy changed how you shop?
Jan 28, 2022
Episode 589

Has this economy changed how you shop?

Plus, a travel tip during our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty!

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for some Economics on Tap! Today we’re wondering if all the talk about supply chain problems six months ago changed our shopping habits and pondering the growing popularity of circus performers on TikTok. Plus, a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Have thoughts on today’s show? Questions, comments, concerns? Send us an email at makemesmart@marketplace.org or give us a call at 508-827-6278 (or 508-U-B-SMART) and leave a message!

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

