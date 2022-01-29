Has this economy changed how you shop?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
It’s Friday, which means it’s time for some Economics on Tap! Today we’re wondering if all the talk about supply chain problems six months ago changed our shopping habits and pondering the growing popularity of circus performers on TikTok. Plus, a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- Diane Swonk’s tweet on spending
- Julia Coronado’s tweet thread on consumer demand
- The American circus is in decline, but performers thrive on TikTok from Input magazine
- Federal Reserve considers pros and cons of digital currency from Marketplace
- Spotify Removes Neil Young’s Music After Complaints About Joe Rogan from The New York Times
- Lowe’s to test mini Petcos in stores from Marketplace
- She Created Her Own Korean Disney Princess Musical & This Needs To Happen ASAP from Refinery 29
Have thoughts on today’s show? Questions, comments, concerns? Send us an email at makemesmart@marketplace.org or give us a call at 508-827-6278 (or 508-U-B-SMART) and leave a message!
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.