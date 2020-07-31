Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Happy National Blueberry Month, or something?
Episode 246
Jul 30, 2020

Happy National Blueberry Month, or something?

Who says Congress can't get anything done?

After failing to agree on and pass a new pandemic relief bill, the U.S. Senate appears to have officially recognized July 2020 as National Blueberry Month. That sounds a least a little productive … until you remember July ends Saturday, and so does the extra $600 weekly unemployment benefit millions of Americans rely on. You know it was a tough day when even “Make Me Smile” makes us cry.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
