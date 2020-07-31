Happy National Blueberry Month, or something?
After failing to agree on and pass a new pandemic relief bill, the U.S. Senate appears to have officially recognized July 2020 as National Blueberry Month. That sounds a least a little productive … until you remember July ends Saturday, and so does the extra $600 weekly unemployment benefit millions of Americans rely on. You know it was a tough day when even “Make Me Smile” makes us cry.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- The latest on the COVID-19 relief bill from the Associated Press
- Good news for the nation’s blueberry farmers/eaters
- “As the Pandemic Forced Layoffs, C.E.O.s Gave Up Little” from The New York Times
- The disconnect between tech stocks and the historically bad GDP numbers
- “GOP Staffers Detail Ridicule for Wearing Masks at Capitol” from New York magazine
- “Trump Might Try to Postpone the Election. That’s Unconstitutional.” from The New York Times Opinion
- “Documenting John Lewis’s last public appearance” from the Washington Post
- “One Taco Bell is offering guests free tacos if they pay with coins as a nationwide coin shortage continues” from Business Insider
- “RIP Herman Cain, Pizza Magnate and Proto-Trump” from New York magazine
