Half full or half empty?
We’re trying out a new game on the show today, where Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood say whether they’re “half full” or “half empty” on a bunch of stuff in the news. It’s our first try at this, so let us know what you think! Before that, we’ll talk about Nancy Pelosi’s leadership, Charles Koch’s new self-reflection and why Elon Musk is “a boob.” TGIF!
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “Pelosi & House Dems, GOP Slammed for Indoor Freshmen Dinner” from Mediaite
- “Charles Koch Says His Partisanship Was a Mistake” from The Wall Street Journal
- Kai’s full interview with Koch from 2015
- “Mr. McNamara’s War” from The New York Times
- “Elon Musk says he’s tested positive and negative for COVID-19” from The Verge
And the topics we talked about in our new game, “half full or half empty”:
- “Will a ‘skinny’ coronavirus relief package help those who need it most?” from Marketplace
- “How the election certification process works, and why it matters” from Marketplace
- “Flying soon? That middle seat might be occupied” from Marketplace
- “In this time of comfort-at-home fashion, Crocs are having a moment” from Marketplace
