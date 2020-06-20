Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Friday the Juneteenth
Episode 218
Jun 19, 2020

... is here.

It’s Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached slaves in Galveston, Texas. To celebrate, Kimberly is lining up joyful movies about Black characters to watch this weekend. We’re also going to spend some time today reflecting on the decline of Black-owned businesses during this pandemic and a shameful history that’s not that far in our past. But first, Kai gives an update on the Navy’s USS Theodore Roosevelt’s former captain.

