Free rapid tests could still take some time
Jan 14, 2022
Episode 580

Here's what you need to know. Plus, our first game of Half Full Half Empty of the year!

Grab your drinks, people. Economics on Tap is back (and we’re starting strong)! In our first Friday show of the new year, our hosts take a look at the anticipated response to a new rule that says private insurers will have to cover the cost of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. With insurers not quite ready to implement the changes, we take a look at what you can do to get those costs covered when the rule goes into effect this weekend. Then, we’ll discuss the impact of a major settlement against the NFL. And as always, we’ll end the show with another round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

