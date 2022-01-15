Free rapid tests could still take some time
Grab your drinks, people. Economics on Tap is back (and we’re starting strong)! In our first Friday show of the new year, our hosts take a look at the anticipated response to a new rule that says private insurers will have to cover the cost of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. With insurers not quite ready to implement the changes, we take a look at what you can do to get those costs covered when the rule goes into effect this weekend. Then, we’ll discuss the impact of a major settlement against the NFL. And as always, we’ll end the show with another round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Insurers Say Saturday Is Too Soon to Meet White House Goals on Rapid Tests” from The New York Times
- DC mandate will require proof of vaccination at bars, venues, Capital One Arena from The Washington Post
- “GOP lawmakers pressure DC to ditch indoor vaccine mandate despite Omicron wave” from Business Insider
- “‘We just slew the dragon’: Lawyers analyze St. Louis’ NFL settlement” from St. Louis Today
- “How long will it take to get my tax refund?” from the Washington Post
- “IRS taxpayer advocate leaves, no replacement yet” from Marketplace
- “CES awards honor “femtech” solutions in women’s health” from Marketplace
- “Can inflation be a marketing opportunity?” from Marketplace
- “Fan sues Giants, Jets for $6 billion demanding both teams leave New Jersey and play home games in New York” from CBS Sports
- “Canadian border vaccine mandate might worsen trucker shortage” from Marketplace
- “We Have Come Full Circle On Novak Djokovic’s Visa” from Defector
