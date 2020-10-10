For millions of Americans, it’s Election Day already
Early voting is already underway in several states. For this Friday happy hour episode, we’re going to dig into some of the data out of those states and compare it to 2016. Why, what do you usually do at happy hour? Plus, we’ll talk about bedtime, the president’s tweets and “Sister Act.”
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- Kimberly got her cocktail inspiration from the BarLESSTender
- “Latinas had the highest unemployment rate this year — and it’s driving them to vote” from The 19th
- Early voting statistics from the U.S. Elections Project
- “Additional steps we’re taking ahead of the 2020 US Election” from Twitter’s corporate blog
- Kai’s dog Bonzai, who had a cameo on our livestream today. Subscribe so you don’t miss the next one!
- “Later bedtimes predict President Trump’s performance,” new research out of Columbia University
- “Whoopi Goldberg says she’s working to make “Sister Act 3” happen” from CBS News
Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.
