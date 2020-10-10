Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

For millions of Americans, it’s Election Day already
Episode 296
Oct 9, 2020

For millions of Americans, it’s Election Day already

On today's show, we're digging into early voting data.

Early voting is already underway in several states. For this Friday happy hour episode, we’re going to dig into some of the data out of those states and compare it to 2016. Why, what do you usually do at happy hour? Plus, we’ll talk about bedtime, the president’s tweets and “Sister Act.”

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
