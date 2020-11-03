It’s a management philosophy, but it could apply to voting, we guess. We’re talking about it with regard to masking up. Massachusetts’ Republican governor just broadened the statewide mask mandate. Could the political winds be shifting toward common sense? We’ll talk about it. Plus: dissecting the fall of Quibi, the zen of dumb video games and the best burger you’ve ever had.

Quick programming note: Because of the election (heard of it?) we’re skipping our deep-dive tomorrow and taping a shorter episode in the afternoon instead. See you then! Don’t forget to vote!

Here’s a list of everything we talked about on the show today: