It’s a management philosophy, but it could apply to voting, we guess. We’re talking about it with regard to masking up. Massachusetts’ Republican governor just broadened the statewide mask mandate. Could the political winds be shifting toward common sense? We’ll talk about it. Plus: dissecting the fall of Quibi, the zen of dumb video games and the best burger you’ve ever had.
Quick programming note: Because of the election (heard of it?) we’re skipping our deep-dive tomorrow and taping a shorter episode in the afternoon instead. See you then! Don’t forget to vote!
Here’s a list of everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Quibi Was Supposed to Revolutionize Hollywood. Here’s Why It Failed.” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Charlie Baker orders people to wear masks in public, no matter how far they are from other people” from The Boston Globe
- “How Joe Biden Comforted Me After My Son’s Diagnosis” from Esquire
- The video game Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Finally, all the replies to this tweet from Kai:
