Feeling hollowed out? Us too.

Molly calls it fight-or-flight wearing off. Kai calls it rubber-band syndrome. It’s that special kind of burnout where you’ve been working so hard for so long, keeping it all together, that the second you take a breath, you’re instantly knocked on your butt. We know we’re not the only ones feeling that way — CVS is offering in-store therapy now! —and it might get worse before it gets better, so today we’re gonna talk about it. Plus: Amazon’s “oil company money,” Rice Krispies Treats and T-Pain’s DMs.
- “CVS To Offer In-Store Mental Health Counseling” from NPR
- This study from the company Hibob
- “Twitter’s revenue jumps 28 percent in its first post-Trump quarter” from The New York Times
- “Facebook revenue rises 48%, driven by higher-priced ads” from CNBC
- “Amazon’s Profit Run Continues, Bolstered by Sustained Demand” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Biden’s Economic Plan Would Redistribute Trillions and Expand Government” also from The Wall Street Journal
- “Rice Krispies Treats Remixed: Pro Tips and Recipes” from — get this — The Wall Street Journal
- “T-Pain Revealed That He’s Accidentally Been Ignoring Some Celebs For Over Two Years In A Hilarious TikTok” from BuzzFeed
