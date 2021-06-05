Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Facebook made its bed and wants Congress to lie in it
Episode 447
Jun 4, 2021

Facebook made its bed and wants Congress to lie in it

Mark Zuckerberg has more than Trump to deal with today. Plus: Life after stonks and another round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.

You probably saw the big news from Facebook’s Oversight Board today, upholding former President Donald Trump’s suspension from the platform for two more years at least. But Mark Zuckerberg has more than Trump to deal with today, including antitrust probes from overseas. The company is still begging Congress for regulation which, we gotta say, is pretty rich. Plus, life at AMC after its meme stonk run and another round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
