Facebook made its bed and wants Congress to lie in it

You probably saw the big news from Facebook’s Oversight Board today, upholding former President Donald Trump’s suspension from the platform for two more years at least. But Mark Zuckerberg has more than Trump to deal with today, including antitrust probes from overseas. The company is still begging Congress for regulation which, we gotta say, is pretty rich. Plus, life at AMC after its meme stonk run and another round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “A Black Whiskey Entrepreneur Will Help Bankroll Others Like Her” from The New York Times
- “AMC Boss Adam Aron Basks in Meme-Stock Spotlight” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Facebook’s Marketplace Faces Antitrust Probes in EU, U.K.” Also from the Journal
- “New tech antitrust hurdle: GOP divisions” from Axios
- “Employees Are Quitting Instead of Giving Up Working From Home” from Bloomberg
- Plus our Half Full/Half Empty topics: Remote work, Coachella, alcohol to-go and doughnuts (or is it donuts?)
Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.
