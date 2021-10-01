Facebook is spinning
Let’s talk about the results of Facebook investigating itself. TLDR: The company says the research it did — on its apps having a negative effect on young people — isn’t what we think it is. Plus, Sen. Joe Manchin is “feeling his oats,” and get ready for slower mail delivery.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Facebook grilled by Senate over company’s impact on kids” from CNN
- Facebook’s research
- “Covid is killing rural Americans at twice the rate of people in urban areas” from NBC News
- “USPS First Class Mail delivery is getting slower: Here’s why” from Fast Company
- “Manchin proposed $1.5T top-line number to Schumer this summer” from Politico
- Manchin’s deal sheet
- The tweet that made Molly lol
