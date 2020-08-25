Everything is so fragile right now
Today was the first day back to school for a bunch of kids, and Zoom crashed. California is burning again. Police shot another Black man on camera. And a man in China was reinfected with COVID-19. The bad news keeps coming back to haunt us. Even pumpkin spice.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “Remote Learning Is a Bad Joke” from The Atlantic
- The latest on protests in Wisconsin after police shot Jacob Blake from NPR
- “First coronavirus reinfection documented in Hong Kong, researchers say” from the Washington Post
- “Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer Is Here” from October
- Finally, this good girl:
