SpecialsMake Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Everything is so fragile right now
Episode 263
Aug 24, 2020

Everything is so fragile right now

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Bad news keeps coming back to haunt us — even pumpkin spice.

Today was the first day back to school for a bunch of kids, and Zoom crashed. California is burning again. Police shot another Black man on camera. And a man in China was reinfected with COVID-19. The bad news keeps coming back to haunt us. Even pumpkin spice.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
For political parties, virtual conventions have their pros and cons
For political parties, virtual conventions have their pros and cons
Zoom outage halts meetings, classes in U.S., UK
Zoom outage halts meetings, classes in U.S., UK
Why the founders of Crowns & Hops are running a brewing company with a mission
Race and Economy
Why the founders of Crowns & Hops are running a brewing company with a mission
How to vote by mail in the general election
COVID-19
How to vote by mail in the general election