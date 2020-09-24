Just $7/month gets you a limited edition KaiPA pint glass. Plus bragging rights that you support independent journalism.
Donate today to get yours!
Everything is broken
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
That’s the short answer. We’ll have some longer answers, too, on this week’s installment of Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. We’re answering listener questions about campaign finance, data privacy and Europe’s ban on American travelers. But first, guest host and Marketplace correspondant Kimberly Adams reacts to the news that no police officers were charged for killing Breonna Taylor.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- The Washington Post’s live updates on Taylor indictment and protests
- “Big Tech is prepping for California’s tough new privacy law” from “Marketplace Tech”
- NPR’s 2020 money tracker. We like to peruse OpenSecrets, too.
- “How Ginsburg’s Death Has Reshaped the Money Race for Senate Democrats” from The New York Times
- “What Americans Need to Know About Europe’s Travel Ban” from The New York Times
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.