Everything is broken
Episode 284
Sep 23, 2020

That's the short answer to a bunch of our listener questions on this edition of Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday.

That’s the short answer. We’ll have some longer answers, too, on this week’s installment of Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. We’re answering listener questions about campaign finance, data privacy and Europe’s ban on American travelers. But first, guest host and Marketplace correspondant Kimberly Adams reacts to the news that no police officers were charged for killing Breonna Taylor.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
