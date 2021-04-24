Everyone calm down about the capital gains tax
Look at a well-heeled publication like the Financial Times today and you’ll see that investors are in “uproar” about President Joe Biden’s proposed capital gains tax hike on the superrich. Today we kindly — eh, maybe not-so-kindly — ask everyone to pump the brakes a bit. Plus: vaccine nationalism, D.C. statehood and much more on this jam-packed happy hour episode.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- The topics we covered in Half Full/Half Empty: tax credits for vaccine time off, D.C. statehood, Overtime Sports, U.S. gas emissions and LeVar Burton hosting “Jeopardy!”
