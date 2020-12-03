Every Friday is Black Friday
The leftovers are almost gone, your inbox is full of tracking numbers and your credit card balance might be a little higher. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us. Or are they? One of our listeners has observed some new temporal flexibility around holiday sales, and she wants to know: Are “Cyber Week” and “Black Friday Month” here to stay? We’ll talk about it, along with Afterpay and the continued ascendance of dollar stores. Plus we look ahead to climate policy from the Biden administration.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Biden Outlines $2 Trillion Climate Plan” from NPR
- “How Joe Biden plans to use executive powers to fight climate change” from Vox
- “How Biden aims to amp up the government’s fight against climate change” from the Washington Post
- “Biden calls for major investments into carbon removal tech” from Technology Review
- “Covid Unknowns Leave Survivors Fearing Life Insurance Rejection” from Bloomberg
- “Let’s talk about higher wages” from the New York Times Editorial Board
- “Black Friday weekend shopping and spending drop as season starts early, trade group says” from CNBC
- “What will Black Friday be like this year?” from Marketplace
- “More Americans are opting for ‘buy-now-pay-later’ this holiday shopping season — here are the pitfalls to watch out for” from Marketwatch
