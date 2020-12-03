Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Every Friday is Black Friday
Episode 332
Dec 2, 2020

And every Monday is Cyber Monday. Forever and ever, amen.

The leftovers are almost gone, your inbox is full of tracking numbers and your credit card balance might be a little higher. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us. Or are they? One of our listeners has observed some new temporal flexibility around holiday sales, and she wants to know: Are “Cyber Week” and “Black Friday Month” here to stay? We’ll talk about it, along with Afterpay and the continued ascendance of dollar stores. Plus we look ahead to climate policy from the Biden administration.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
