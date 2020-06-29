Even the pandemic is bigger in Texas
Marketplace reporter Andy Uhler is in for Kai today, bringing us some of his on-the-ground reporting from Austin, Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott is rolling back reopening plans. But Abbott’s mostly left the rule making to local governments and, well, no one knows what’s happening. For the rest of the California-based Make Me Smart crew, that confusing relationship between local and state government sounds familiar. Might be the same way in your state, too. Plus: Talking about sports, and talking around the COVID-19 sadness, not at the same time.
Here’s a list of the stuff we talked about today:
- “Texas city and county leaders ask Gov. Greg Abbott for authority to implement local stay-at-home orders” from the Texas Tribune
- “California Coronavirus Update: Governor Gavin Newsom Says L.A. County Could Close Back Down Soon: ‘We Will Be Stepping Up Our Enforcement‘ ” from Deadline
- “500,000 People In LA County Went To Bars The Day After They Reopened” from LAist
- “Patriots fined $1.1 million and lose third-round pick for taping Bengals” from NBC Sports
- “How investing $150K in Spencer Dinwiddie would actually work” from ESPN
- Finally, why are we talking about Spencer Dinwiddie? Because he’s speaking out about the national debt in this Twitter thread!
