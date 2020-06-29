Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Even the pandemic is bigger in Texas
Episode 224
Jun 29, 2020

Even the pandemic is bigger in Texas

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Marketplace reporter Andy Uhler brings us the view from Austin, Texas, as cases spike in the state. Plus: some sports talk.

Marketplace reporter Andy Uhler is in for Kai today, bringing us some of his on-the-ground reporting from Austin, Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott is rolling back reopening plans. But Abbott’s mostly left the rule making to local governments and, well, no one knows what’s happening. For the rest of the California-based Make Me Smart crew, that confusing relationship between local and state government sounds familiar. Might be the same way in your state, too. Plus: Talking about sports, and talking around the COVID-19 sadness, not at the same time.

Here’s a list of the stuff we talked about today:

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer

Time is running out to double your impact!

Donate NOW to get in on a $-for-$ match from the Kendeda Fund.

Invest in marketplace