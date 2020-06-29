Even the pandemic is bigger in Texas

Marketplace reporter Andy Uhler is in for Kai today, bringing us some of his on-the-ground reporting from Austin, Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott is rolling back reopening plans. But Abbott’s mostly left the rule making to local governments and, well, no one knows what’s happening. For the rest of the California-based Make Me Smart crew, that confusing relationship between local and state government sounds familiar. Might be the same way in your state, too. Plus: Talking about sports, and talking around the COVID-19 sadness, not at the same time.

Here’s a list of the stuff we talked about today:

If you’re wondering what I’m gonna put on the back of my jersey it’ll be “Trillion”. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) June 29, 2020