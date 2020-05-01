Elon Musk is tweeting through it
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter this morning: “Tesla stock price is too high imo,” along with a bunch of other stuff. We need a drink before we can dive into this one. Also today on Economics on Tap: consumer spending, additional stimulus and a remote jazz festival.
Thanks so much to everyone raising a glass with us this week! Here’s a few of our bev checks from last time:
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.
The team
“I couldn’t get through times like these without Marketplace!”
Marketplace Investor
Joseph S.
Atlanta, GA.