Elon Musk is tweeting through it
Episode 184
May 1, 2020

Also on tap today: consumer spending, additional stimulus and a remote jazz festival. Cheers!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter this morning: “Tesla stock price is too high imo,” along with a bunch of other stuff. We need a drink before we can dive into this one. Also today on Economics on Tap: consumer spending, additional stimulus and a remote jazz festival.

Thanks so much to everyone raising a glass with us this week! Here’s a few of our bev checks from last time:

A selection of our favorite "Economics on tap" comments from our audience.

