Episode 156
Mar 20, 2020
Early indicators of a COVID-19 recession are here
Goldman's growth forecast, TSA data and why we need a little Christmas (right this very minute).
The economy is hitting a brick wall, but we don’t yet have the hard economic data — like jobs numbers. On our second daily episode, Kai and Molly talk about some of the indicators we do have and how much you can trust them. Plus, we look at the essential question in fighting this pandemic: If we shut down the economy, will that paralyze our health care system? Finally, a seasonal re-do Make Me Smile moment.
The team
Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
What happened today?
