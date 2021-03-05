Don’t overthink it: Get the COVID-19 vaccine

There’s a new COVID-19 vaccine rolling out from Johnson & Johnson. Maybe you’ve heard it’s less effective than the two-shot regimens from Pfizer and Moderna. That’s technically true, but there’s more to that number. Today we’ll spend a little time talking about what you should worry about and what you shouldn’t about the vaccines. Plus: the results of a long experiment in universal basic income.

