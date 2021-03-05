The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell Us
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Don’t overthink it: Get the COVID-19 vaccine
Episode 382
Mar 4, 2021

Don’t overthink it: Get the COVID-19 vaccine

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson ... whatever it takes. Today we're talking about vaccine anxiety.

There’s a new COVID-19 vaccine rolling out from Johnson & Johnson. Maybe you’ve heard it’s less effective than the two-shot regimens from Pfizer and Moderna. That’s technically true, but there’s more to that number. Today we’ll spend a little time talking about what you should worry about and what you shouldn’t about the vaccines. Plus: the results of a long experiment in universal basic income.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us live on YouTube Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Helping students of color thrive via entrepreneurship and self-care
Helping students of color thrive via entrepreneurship and self-care
Who qualifies for the $1,400 checks under the Democrats’ new proposal?
Who qualifies for the $1,400 checks under the Democrats’ new proposal?
With COVID surging, Mexico faces a shortage of oxygen to treat patients
COVID-19
With COVID surging, Mexico faces a shortage of oxygen to treat patients
How $75,000 became the threshold for receiving a stimulus check
I've always wondered ...
How $75,000 became the threshold for receiving a stimulus check