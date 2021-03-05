Don’t overthink it: Get the COVID-19 vaccine
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
There’s a new COVID-19 vaccine rolling out from Johnson & Johnson. Maybe you’ve heard it’s less effective than the two-shot regimens from Pfizer and Moderna. That’s technically true, but there’s more to that number. Today we’ll spend a little time talking about what you should worry about and what you shouldn’t about the vaccines. Plus: the results of a long experiment in universal basic income.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “The Latest Case of Vaccine Alarmism” from The New York Times
- “In the Atlantic Ocean, Subtle Shifts Hint at Dramatic Dangers” also from The New York Times
- “After third large quake near New Zealand, tsunami concerns from South Pacific to Central America” from The Washington Post
- “In Iceland, 18,000 Earthquakes Over Days Signal Possible Eruption on the Horizon” from The New York Times
- “Stockton’s Basic-Income Experiment Pays Off” from The Atlantic
- “Mothers Are Regaining Jobs, Even While Shouldering Pandemic Burdens at Home” from The New York Times
Join us live on YouTube Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.