Back to Business: The future of America's small businesses More
Do we really need a Real ID?
Episode 421
Apr 28, 2021

Do we really need a Real ID?

We discuss why this is even a thing. Plus, COVID-19 vaccinations, company earnings and the "Overton window."

Homeland Security extended the real ID deadline this week, and one listener asked why this kind of identification is even a thing. Molly and Kai discuss. Plus: Will companies start requiring their employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations? And some explainers about the financial press’ interest in company earnings and what the “Overton window” has to do with reparations.

What we talked about today:

