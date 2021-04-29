Do we really need a Real ID?
Homeland Security extended the real ID deadline this week, and one listener asked why this kind of identification is even a thing. Molly and Kai discuss. Plus: Will companies start requiring their employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations? And some explainers about the financial press’ interest in company earnings and what the “Overton window” has to do with reparations.
- The latest pandemic fault line: bills to ban employers from requiring vaccination from Marketplace
- California’s massive UC and Cal State systems plan to require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall, from The Los Angeles Times
- The Real ID Act Raises Privacy issues, from NPR
- How an Obscure Conservative Theory Became the Trump Era’s Go-to Nerd Phrase, from Politico
