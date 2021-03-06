Do we dare buy MLB tickets?
California theme parks and sports stadiums could reopen with limited attendance as early as next month. Between that and the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is it too early to let ourselves get excited for baseball season and a trip to Disneyland? We’ll discuss. But first, a bit more on Johnson & Johnson hesitancy and an update on the Texas power grid situation. Plus, as always, another round of Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Texas Opts Not to Fix $16 Billion Power Overcharge” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Detroit mayor declines Johnson & Johnson allotment, saying the other vaccines are better” from CNN
- “Pressure grows on Biden to end the filibuster” from The Washington Post
- “When Amazon Raises Its Minimum Wage, Local Companies Follow Suit” from The New York Times
- “California theme parks, stadiums can reopen as soon as April 1 under revamped COVID-19 rules” from The Los Angeles Times
- “GameStop: The movie. And the TV show. And the documentary …” from “Marketplace”
- “You can now own “authenticated” digital artwork. Is that a good thing?” from “Marketplace Morning Report”
- “Why are people spending so much money on NFTs?” from “Marketplace”
- “Survey finds that the reported exodus of tech companies from San Francisco’s Bay Area is ‘greatly exaggerated’” from Insider
- “Cadbury Creme Eggs Now Come in Beer Form” from Food & Wine
Thanks to everyone who joined us today for Economics on Tap, our live happy hour on YouTube. We do it every Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern. Subscribe to our channel and turn on notifications so you don’t miss the next one.
