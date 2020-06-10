Do investors care about fighting systemic racism?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
IBM’s stock price slumped this week after the company announced it would get out of the facial recognition business for fear that it could lead to racist, abusive surveillance. So what do we make of that? We’ll talk about this disconnect between our national moment of racial reckoning and Wall Street on today’s Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday.
Here’s links to some of what we’re talking about today:
- “Following messy start, enormous Paycheck Protection Program shows signs of buttressing economy” from the Washington Post
- “What is a moral hazard?” from Investopedia
- “Five things Corporate America can do besides tweeting to combat racism” from CNN
- “Why it matters that IBM is getting out of the facial recognition business” from Recode
- “Amazon bans police from using its facial recognition technology for the next year” from the Verge
- Finally, this objectively incorrect take from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.