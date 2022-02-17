Do economic sanctions work in a crypto world?
On this Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’ve got a listener question about how effective U.S. economic sanctions are when cryptocurrency can be used to evade them. Then we look at what’s causing the nursing shortage — COVID-19 isn’t the only reason. Plus, Kai Ryssdal fields a question about his career in the foreign service.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- Treasury Warns That Digital Currencies Could Weaken US Sanctions from The New York Times
- Cryptocurrency Industry Gets Tailored Guidance on Complying With U.S. Sanctions from The Wall Street Journal
- Treasury unleashes cryptocurrency sanctions to fight ransomware from Politico
- Justice Department Sets Up National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team from The Wall Street Journal
- Hospitals try to manage omicron surge along with staff shortages from Marketplace
- Global shortage of nurses set to grow as pandemic enters third year – group from Reuters
- The U.S. needs more nurses, but nursing schools don’t have enough slots from NPR
