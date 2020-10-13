Disney is doubling down on streaming
It’s not a great time to be in the movie business. It’s an even worse time to be in the theme park business. So it makes sense that Disney just announced a big restructuring of Disney+ and the rest of its streaming media business. Is this the canary in the coal mine for the other big studios? We’ll talk about it and get Kai Ryssdal’s capsule review of “Mulan.” Plus, Facebook’s new content policies, the economics Nobel and a real-life lightsaber.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “Disney says its ‘primary focus’ for entertainment is streaming — announces a major reorg” from CNBC
- “Here Are All the Movies Delayed Because of the Coronavirus — With Some New Release Dates” from Vulture
- “Facebook Bans Content About Holocaust Denial From Its Site” from The New York Times
- “Retractable Plasma Lightsaber Burns at 4,000 °F” from Nerdist
- You gotta watch this:
