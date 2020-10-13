Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Disney is doubling down on streaming
Oct 12, 2020

We'll talk about it, and get Kai Ryssdal's capsule review of "Mulan." Plus, Facebook's new content policies, the economics Nobel and a real-life lightsaber.

It’s not a great time to be in the movie business. It’s an even worse time to be in the theme park business. So it makes sense that Disney just announced a big restructuring of Disney+ and the rest of its streaming media business. Is this the canary in the coal mine for the other big studios? We’ll talk about it and get Kai Ryssdal’s capsule review of “Mulan.” Plus, Facebook’s new content policies, the economics Nobel and a real-life lightsaber.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

