Disinformation is real
Episode 267
Aug 28, 2020

Disinformation is real

Time to turn off the doomscrolling.

There’s a “parallel media universe” on Facebook. And the biggest companies in the gig economy are pushing an alternative narrative of their own. It’s all kinda bananas … to put it lightly. But today is Friday, so we’re putting down the Twitter and raising a glass. Here’s to the National Basketball Association and its players’ union, who have set out plans to expand voting access and promote social justice.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Thanks to everyone who joined us live on YouTube for happy hour today! Subscribe so you don’t miss the next one.

