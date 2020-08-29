Disinformation is real
There’s a “parallel media universe” on Facebook. And the biggest companies in the gig economy are pushing an alternative narrative of their own. It’s all kinda bananas … to put it lightly. But today is Friday, so we’re putting down the Twitter and raising a glass. Here’s to the National Basketball Association and its players’ union, who have set out plans to expand voting access and promote social justice.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- What if Facebook Is the Real ‘Silent Majority’? from The New York Times
- Zuckerberg acknowledges Facebook erred by not removing a post that urged armed action in Kenosha from The Washington Post
- ‘A totally different ballgame’: Inside Uber and Lyft’s fight over gig worker status from CNET
- Despite DeJoy’s vows to halt changes, serious problems persist, postal workers say from NBC
- Doomscroll Twitter reminder
