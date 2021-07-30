Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

A different kind of Hollywood superhero fight
Jul 29, 2021
Episode 485

A different kind of Hollywood superhero fight

Plus: some vaccination history, the Steak-umm Twitter and a few technical difficulties, because why not?

It was bound to happen at some point. Scarlett Johansson, who’s played Black Widow in Marvel movies for a decade now, is suing Disney for breach of contract. After delaying it a year for the COVID-19 pandemic, the company released the “Black Widow” movie on Disney+ the same day it hit theaters. We’ll talk about the suit and what it says about the state of the movie industry. Plus: some vaccination history, the Steak-Umms Twitter and a few technical difficulties, because why not?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

