First President Donald Trump squashed coronavirus relief negotiations. Then he tweeted about some piecemeal relief he would sign. Now he’s reportedly asking for a “big deal” before Election Day. What’s changed? Well, uh, let’s look at the stock market. Plus, an update on TikTok star Nathan Apodaca and a very intriguing real estate opportunity — living under a rock!
- “Trump tells House GOP leader he wants a “big deal” on COVID relief” from Axios
- “U.S. weekly jobless claims inch lower, but remain stubbornly high” from Reuters
- “WarnerMedia Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Restructuring” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Millions of Views and a Gift Truck Later, Nathan Apodaca Keeps the Vibe Going” from The New York Times
- “Website offers chance to ‘live under a rock’ during election week” from UPI
Don’t miss our live stream on YouTube tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. Subscribe so you don’t miss it!
Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.
