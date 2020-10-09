Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Deal or no deal?
Episode 295
Oct 8, 2020

Deal or no deal?

The stock market is not the economy, but it appears to be dictating fiscal policy.

First President Donald Trump squashed coronavirus relief negotiations. Then he tweeted about some piecemeal relief he would sign. Now he’s reportedly asking for a “big deal” before Election Day. What’s changed? Well, uh, let’s look at the stock market. Plus, an update on TikTok star Nathan Apodaca and a very intriguing real estate opportunity — living under a rock!

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
