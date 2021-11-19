Crypto lovers go all in on the Constitution
Crypto enthusiasts came through. They’ve raised $40 million to buy a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution that’s up for auction to put it back in “the hands of the people.” (As of this taping, the copy has not sold.) We’ll explain how this all ties into what’s happening in the crypto space. Plus, why inflation is hitting some parts of the United States harder than others and the problem with Biden’s plan to open ports 24/7. Oh, and smiling quokkas!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “A group of crypto investors is trying to buy a copy of the Constitution — for $40 million” from CNN
- “Truckers Steer Clear of 24-Hour Operations at Southern California Ports” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Where Inflation Is Highest in U.S.” also from The Wall Street Journal
- “US auctions off oil and gas drilling leases in Gulf of Mexico after climate talks” from The Guardian
- “Furor Over Peng Shuai’s #Metoo Accusation Challenges China” from The New York Times
- Smiling quokka’s
- Video: “Top Gun,” Ohio State vs. Purdue halftime
