Crypto lovers go all in on the Constitution
Nov 18, 2021
Episode 563

Plus, some live play-by-play of the Sotheby's auction.

Crypto enthusiasts came through. They’ve raised $40 million to buy a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution that’s up for auction to put it back in “the hands of the people.” (As of this taping, the copy has not sold.) We’ll explain how this all ties into what’s happening in the crypto space. Plus, why inflation is hitting some parts of the United States harder than others and the problem with Biden’s plan to open ports 24/7. Oh, and smiling quokkas!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

