Episode 271
Sep 3, 2020
COVID is an earthquake — we’ll feel the aftershocks for decades
College football players give us a glimpse at the long-term health effects of COVID-19.
On today’s show, we’re looking at the long tail of COVID-19 and the effects it will have on our health and the health care industry long after we get a vaccine. Plus, we read your many, many emails about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “PSU football doctor: 30-35 percent of COVID-19-positive Big Ten athletes had myocarditis” from the Centre Daily Times
- “California lawmaker brings newborn to Assembly floor after being denied proxy vote” from Politico
- “We Can Eliminate Covid-19 if We Want To” by Andy Slavitt
- Another MCU watch-order guide, from Collider
The team
Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer