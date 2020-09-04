SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

COVID is an earthquake — we’ll feel the aftershocks for decades
Episode 271
Sep 3, 2020

COVID is an earthquake — we'll feel the aftershocks for decades

College football players give us a glimpse at the long-term health effects of COVID-19.

On today’s show, we’re looking at the long tail of COVID-19 and the effects it will have on our health and the health care industry long after we get a vaccine. Plus, we read your many, many emails about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

